Fukushima wastewater released into the ocean, China bans all Japanese seafood

By Sakura Murakami TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan on Thursday started releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, a polarising move that prompted China to announce an immediate blanket ban on all seafood imports from Japan. China is "highly concerned about the risk of radioactive contamination brought by... Japan's food and agricultural products exported to China," a Chinese customs official said in a statement. Signed-off two years ago by the Japanese government and approved by the U.N. nuclear watchdog last month, the discharge is a key ...