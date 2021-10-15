Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter US from Nov 8: White House

"If you are still a Biden supporter, this restaurant is not for you," the sign read.
Although Lubic now admits he "may have made a mistake," he doesn't appear to have learned anything, according to Palm Beach Post columnist Frank Cerabino.
Lubic recently replaced the sign with a new one saying, "We are only serving Patriots of the USA vaccinated and unvaccinated. Question … In light of the Afghanistan debacle and the border crisis, do you still support Sleepy Joe and the corrupt White House administration?"
Lubic told the newspaper that after he posted the first sign, "I gained some (customers), but I probably lost more people than I gained. The message was too heavy for the guys on the Left."
He also said it was "very tough on his staff."
"My hostess is 19 years old. People call her 100 times a day, and they curse at her," Lubic said. "They're relentless."
Meanwhile, people who had never stepped foot in Lubic's restaurant inundated the restaurant's Yelp page with comments like, "Come for the biscotti, stay for the Benghazi."
Cerabino, the columnist, brutally mocks Lubic, calling it an example of "cancel cannoli culture" and suggesting that diners might not want their "braciole with a side of Tucker Carlson baloney"
Cerabino also notes that although Palm Beach County is home to Mar-a-Lago, voters there favored Biden by 56 percent to 43 percent in November 2020.
Although Lubic is within his rights, Cerabino adds that turning away customers based on political views is "hardly ever done because it's a self-destructive way to do business."
Lubic told the newspaper of Biden, ""I just can't stand looking at him. This guy's killing the country. Did you see him today with the Teleprompter?"
But Cerabino concludes that the restaurateur's "myopia is a result of the right-wing media bubble he lives in."
"He has swallowed whole the right-wing narrative when it comes to Biden: that he's an incompetent old man who is even despised by the Democrats who voted for him last year," Cerabino writes. "Lubic is fully invested in his imaginary universe and the cartoonish faux-patriotism that comes with it like a complimentary basket of garlic rolls."
Regarding Lubic's new sign, Cerabino writes that "bringing up the COVID-19 vaccine out of the blue is like dropping a 72-pound wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano on your toes."
Lubic told the newspaper he is unvaccinated and believes masks are "ridiculous."
"Dr. Gnocchi has spoken," Cerabino writes. "In a way, Lubic is unintentionally doing a lot of people in the area a valuable public service. Let's face it, trying to eat amid a room full of Trump dead-enders and self-anointed 'patriots' is bound to lead to agita, not to mention putting you at heightened risk of being among the recklessly unvaccinated. On the other hand, you might be turning away a chance to order an ivermectin insalata."
