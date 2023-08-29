Furore over Spanish soccer kiss grows as prosecutors launch probe against federation chief

By David Latona and Emma Pinedo MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's High Court prosecutor on Monday opened a preliminary investigation into whether national soccer chief Luis Rubiales might have committed an act of sexual aggression when he grabbed player Jenni Hermoso and kissed her on the lips after Spain's victory in the women's World Cup. A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said the court had received several complaints but would launch a full inquiry only if Hermoso sought one. Hermoso has said she did not want to be kissed. The move increased the pressure on Rubiales, the president of the R...