Futurist John Sanei: 'Certainty is not a luxury we have anymore

Cruz noted that he and fellow lawmakers were escorted to a "secure location" where "tempers were high" and while a handful of their colleagues were "blaming us explicitly for the violence that was occurring."

Cruz also revealed that "while we waited for the Capitol to be secured, I assembled our coalition in a back room (really, a supply closet with stacked chairs) to discuss what we should do next."

Congress was in the middle of certifying President Joe Biden's landslide Electoral College victory over then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election when the mayhem erupted.

Yet even as former Trump's mob was ransacking the Capitol – leading to five deaths and uncertainty about the state of American democracy – Cruz admits that he thought that Trump's lies about fraud in the 2020 election were worth defending.

"Several members of the group argued that in the face of the riot, we should suspend our objections and vote to certify the election. I understood the sentiment. But I vehemently disagreed with it," wrote Cruz. "I urged my colleagues that the course of action we were advocating was the right and principled one."

