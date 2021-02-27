G20 to show united front on support for global economic recovery, cash for IMF

By Michael Nienaber and Andrea Shalal BERLIN/WASHINGTON/ROME (Reuters) - The world's financial leaders are expected on Friday to agree to continue supportive measures for the global economy and look to boost the International Monetary Fund's resources so it can help poorer countries fight off the effects of the pandemic. Finance ministers and central bank governors of the world's top 20 economies, called the G20, held a video-conference on Friday. The global response to the economic havoc wreaked by the coronavirus was at top of the agenda. In the first comments by a participating policymaker,...
The fight for Democracy hasn’t ended. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Support honest journalism.
Tired of ads? Want to support our progressive journalism? Click to learn more.
JOIN FOR $1
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Megyn Kelly lashes out at Don Lemon and Rachel Maddow on HBO's 'Real Time'
February 26, 2021
Former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly lashed out at two of her former competitors during a Friday night appearance on HBO's "Real Time."
Host Bill Maher asked about her about the direction of her former network.
<p>"There are personalities there that went hard right during the Trump administration," Kelly said. "Like, Maria Bartiromo sounded very different than when I was there. Lou Dobbs kind of sounded the same as he always did."</p><p>"But when I look at him, I don't think he's any more committed to his hard-right partisanship than Don Lemon is committed to his hard-left partisanship. The cable networks are doing that now, they're leaning into the far-right and the far-left."</p><p>The host pushed back on her comparison.</p><p>"Okay, I agree there's crazy on both sides, but that's a false equivalency, don't you think? Because what Lou Dobbs believes is that the election was stolen. I mean, I don't agree with Don Lemon on everything, but he's not living in an alternative reality," Maher noted.</p><p>"Well, I don't know about that," Kelly replied.</p><p>"But look at Rachel Maddow and Russiagate," Kelly said, using the framing Trump pushed while pretending it was a hoax.</p><p>"She went totally down the rabbit hole and was embarrassed by that," Kelly argued. "Lou Dobbs, same thing on the crazy election claims."</p><p>"So there's plenty of blame to go around," she argued.</p><p>Watch:</p> <p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6b4d2592912a975f541498bc6c3cdc6c" style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;"><iframe frameborder="0" height="auto" type="lazy-iframe" scrolling="no" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KLF8lQK6hws?rel=0" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;" width="100%"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">BM</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLF8lQK6hws" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
GOP Leader attacked Dems for passing survival checks late at night -- and it did not end well
February 26, 2021
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy went on Fox News on Friday to complain about a late-night vote to pass the next round of coronavirus stimulus.
McCarthy posted a clip of his appearance with a message attacking Democrats.
<p>"Democrats just scheduled a vote for 2am tonight," he complained. "They are so embarrassed by all the non-COVID waste in their bill that they are jamming it through in the dead of night."</p><p>White House chief of staff Ron Klain responded to McCarthy's complaints on Twitter.</p><p>"Democrats working late into the night to get you $1400 rescue checks; Republicans lining up to vote no," he posted.</p><p>Polling shows Klain's argument is resonating with voters -- even Republicans.</p><p>"While Republicans in Congress have balked at the overall price tag for Biden's proposed package, new <a href="https://assets.morningconsult.com/wp-uploads/2021/02/24092632/2102103_crosstabs_POLITICO_RVs_v1_AUTO.pdf" target="_blank">Morning Consult/Politico polling</a> shows that the public — including Republican voters — overwhelmingly supports the legislation," Morning Consult posted on Wednesday. "In the poll, which was conducted Feb. 19-22 among 2,013 registered voters and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points, 76 percent said they back the stimulus package, including 52 percent who said they 'strongly' support the bill. Only 17 percent of voters said they oppose it."</p><p>"While Republicans offered the lowest amount of support, more than half of GOP voters still back the stimulus package at 60 percent. Thirty percent said they somewhat or strongly oppose the package," the polling company noted.</p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c5254a3c3aa1c8a91268d2db1cc1d8e6" id="0ec04"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1365480852910702598"><div style="margin:1em 0">Democrats working late into the night to get you $1400 rescue checks; Republicans lining up to vote no. https://t.co/YtdvrXjoDL</div> — Ronald Klain (@Ronald Klain)<a href="https://twitter.com/WHCOS/statuses/1365480852910702598">1614390979.0</a></blockquote></div>
CONTINUE READING Show less
'President Biden choked': NYT columnist slams White House for 'letting a murderer walk'
February 26, 2021
President Joe Biden received harsh criticism on Friday for refusing to impose sanctions on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
"The United States government publicly identified Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia as the murderer of an American resident, and then President Biden choked," Nicholas Kristof wrote. "Instead of imposing sanctions on M.B.S., Biden appears ready to let the murderer walk. The weak message to other thuggish dictators considering such a murder is: Please don't do it, but we'll still work with you if we have to. The message to Saudi Arabia is: Go ahead and elevate M.B.S. to be the country's next king if you must."
<p>"All this is a betrayal of my friend Jamal Khashoggi and of his values and ours. But even through the lens of realpolitik it's a missed opportunity to help Saudi Arabia understand that its own interest lies in finding a new crown prince who isn't reckless and doesn't kill and dismember journalists," he explained.</p><p>Kristof described the assassination as part of a pattern by MBS.</p><p>"Perhaps I'm biased because I knew Jamal. Some may think: <em>It's too bad about the murder, but other leaders have killed people, too</em>. True, but M.B.S. poisons everything he touches. He kidnapped Lebanon's prime minister. He oversaw a feud with Qatar. He caused the world's worst humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen. He imprisoned women's rights activists. He has tarnished his country's reputation far more effectively than Iran ever could," he wrote. "So, Mr. Biden, it's not a human rights "gesture" to sanction M.B.S. Jamal was a practical man who didn't believe in mushy gestures — but he did dream of a more democratic Arab world that would benefit Arabs and Americans alike. And by letting a murderer walk, you betray that vision."</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trending
Latest
Videos
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
Thanks for your support!
Did you enjoy Raw Story this year? Join us! We're offering RawStory ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. From now until March 15th.