G20 to show united front on support for global economic recovery, cash for IMF

By Michael Nienaber and Andrea Shalal BERLIN/WASHINGTON/ROME (Reuters) - The world's financial leaders are expected on Friday to agree to continue supportive measures for the global economy and look to boost the International Monetary Fund's resources so it can help poorer countries fight off the effects of the pandemic. Finance ministers and central bank governors of the world's top 20 economies, called the G20, held a video-conference on Friday. The global response to the economic havoc wreaked by the coronavirus was at top of the agenda. In the first comments by a participating policymaker,...