G7 to offer Ukraine security 'framework', Zelenskiy asks NATO allies for more arms

By Andrew Gray, John Irish, Steve Holland and Sabine Siebold VILNIUS (Reuters) - Britain, the United States and global allies were due to unveil new security assurances for Ukraine on Wednesday, after a NATO summit the day before said Kyiv would be welcome in the alliance but stopped short of naming a date or exact conditions. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced the outcome as "absurd", saying Ukraine deserved a clear timetable while it was fighting against a Russian invasion launched in February 2022. Instead, a declaration by the G7 world's most industrialised countries "will set out how...