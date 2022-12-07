Gabby Petito’s parents add Laundrie family lawyer to civil suit

“Levin is the biggest fraud in politics right now. For years, this guy castigated McCarthy publicly (with no shame). Now, he is all in for him and wants his audience to turn a blind eye,” Biggs tweeted. It came with images of Levin holding flip-flops standing on fake "Flip-Flop Island."

There were other things like Biggs highlighting Levin calling House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) a "RINO dimwit" and saying he was "bought and paid for."

Now the name-calling has turned into an outright war.



During this Tuesday's evening radio show, Levin attacked Biggs, saying he is “a phony, a fake, and a fraud.”



“He appears on cable from time to time with that goofball look. He’s barely able to complete sentences,” Levin went on before then saying that Biggs just wants to stir up "drama" over his war against McCarthy. The implication is that Biggs is so desperate for publicity that he'll even punch up against a Fox host.

“I don’t know if McCarthy will turn out to be the greatest speaker in American history or the worst speaker in history,” Levin said. “That can be dealt with after the fact, but right now, Biggs is deceiving his constituents, deceiving the American people that he has some plan to go forward.”



Levin then called Biggs an outright “imbecile” and “moron.”

