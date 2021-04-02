'Hypocrisy': Matt Gaetz slammed for pushing drug testing of welfare recipients amid allegation he took ecstasy
One of the many stunning accusations news reports are revealing is that U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) not only paid women for sex, but according to The New York Times, allegedly used the illegal hallucinogenic drug ecstasy to fuel those encounters. On social media some are criticizing and mocking the Florida Republican for massive hypocrisy, given that a decade ago he was strongly promoting legislation to drug test welfare recipients.

In 2011 Gaetz was a Florida state representative making a name for himself – which was not too hard to do given his father was a Florida state senator from 2006-2016. Gaetz was pushing for people who use welfare to be tested for illegal drug use, which Business Insider is also reporting today, despite studies proving those who use welfare are statistically less-likely to use drugs.

For example, in 2014 Tennessee enacted a drug testing law for welfare recipients. In its first month it tested 808 people. One tested positive for drug use.

Gaetz insisted that applying for welfare is voluntary, so it's only fair he implied, that applicants should be tested for the presence of illegal drugs.

He even said he was "Proud to be a co-sponsor!" of the legislation, which then-Governor Rick Scott, a Republican who is now a U.S. Senator, signed into law.

On social media people are angry and outraged at what they see as hypocrisy: