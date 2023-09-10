Game makers seek unions as digital entertainment booms
An ongoing strike by actors and writers gripping Hollywood is being credited with increased interest in unionizing by behind-the-scenes workers at film and video game studios

San Francisco (AFP) - Unsung workers who make movie superheroes fly and lightsabers crackle are turning to labor unions as relentless demand for content turns dream jobs into grueling routines. A union trend that started at an independent game studio last year is gaining momentum as video streaming services vie for subscribers and video game makers push to keep players engaged. The latest moves come from visual effects (VFX) crews at Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Pictures, according to labor organizers who represent behind-the-scenes workers in entertainment. The rash of organizing comes as H...