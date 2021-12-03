Gang member fatally stabs Columbia U. teaching assistant, then knifes second victim, before arrest in Central Park: NYPD
NEW YORK — A giddy gangbanger fatally stabbed a Columbia University teaching assistant during a random late-night Manhattan crime spree where he plunged the knife into a second man and terrorized a couple walking in Central Park, authorities said Friday. Ex-con Vincent Pinkney, on parole for a gang assault conviction and owner of a long rap sheet, cried out in joy after the second Thursday night stabbing of a man walking along Columbus Ave. near W. 110th St. Police sources indicated the attacker, arrested in the Manhattan park after the last attack, belonged to the Queens-based EBK gang, an ac...