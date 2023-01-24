Gang-related violence in Haiti has reached levels not seen in decades, UN chief says
A young girl is being transported to school on Monday, Jan. 24, 2023, in the city of Cap-Haïtien, Haiti. - Jacqueline Charles/Miami Herald/TNS

Over the past three months Haiti has seen some of its worst gang-related violence in decades, affecting the functioning of the judiciary, impeding the government, challenging the United Nations efforts to fight illicit trafficking and keeping children from going to school, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in his latest report on the deteriorating situation. Even neighborhoods of the capital that were once considered to be relatively safe have now fallen victim to the tightening grip of warring gangs. Just last week, residents of Petionville found themselves trapped in their homes a...