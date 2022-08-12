Garland’s ‘beautiful chess move’ praised as judge sets expedited schedule to unseal warrant
Judge Merrick Garland testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be US Attorney General(AFP)

A federal judge has given Donald Trump until Friday at 3 PM ET to oppose the Dept. of Justice's request to unseal the search warrant FBI agents used to enter Mar-a-Lago and confiscate possibly thousands of items including classified documents.

Many are cheering the Attorney General Merrick Garland who frequently has been the target of frustration on the left for appearing to not be acting expeditiously against Trump.

In what some have called a "beautiful chess move," Attorney General Garland announced Thursday afternoon he has asked a federal judge to unseal the search warrant after Trump and his allies expressed outrage over the FBI's Monday raid, and have been spreading agents planted evidence, a conspiracy theory that first appeared on social media but quickly made it to Fox News' airwaves.

Many on the right have demanded Garland have the warrant unsealed.

Should Trump not oppose the unsealing the American people will likely be able to see what laws DOJ believes the former president violated.

Noted attorney Ken White on Twitter wrote: "By the way Trump could file something TODAY saying he doesn’t oppose unsealing the warrant and it would be public probably by tomorrow. Or he could just release his copy."

The fact that the former president has not released his copy of the search warrant, which "is his right" as Garland noted Thursday, makes it more likely he will oppose DOJ's motion to unseal.

One important note for those expecting an avalanche of information should the federal judge unseal the warrant.

"DOJ has asked to unseal the warrant and 'Attachments A & B.' Best I can tell from examples of recent federal search warrants, these attachments will describe the 'property to be searched' and the 'particular items to be seized' but will NOT include the affidavit of probable cause," writes Harvard Law professor of criminal law and procedure Andrew Crespo.

"The government is not yet seeking to release what is known as the affidavit in support of the warrant," The New York Times confirms, "a document that lays out all sorts of telling details about the larger investigation of Mr. Trump — chief among them the reasons prosecutors believed there was probable cause that evidence of a crime could be found at Mar-a-Lago."

Many online are cheering Attorney General Garland's decision to go head to head with Trump.

The Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo writes, "merrick garland is out here playing 5d chess while trump & his team play checkers."

USA Today opinion columnist Michael J. Stern summed up Garland's action today:

"Merrick Garland to Trump: I'm going to let the world see the gobs of evidence we have that led to the search warrant...unless you object...in which case you will be signaling to the world that you have gobs to hide."

This article has been updated with reporting from The New York Times.