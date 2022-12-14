Soccer commentator calls out the US for being a racist country when discussing Qatar's human rights issues

A BBC commentator lashed out at the U.S., calling it an “extraordinarily racist country” ahead of it co-hosting the 2026 World Cup, HuffPost reports.

Former soccer player-turned-commentator Gary Lineker has been covering the World Cup in Qatar and spoke to the “News Agents” podcast and discussed why Qatar was allowed to host the World Cup.

“We pointed facts out at the beginning of the tournament; those facts remain. So, lots of people were killed doing the stadiums. Yes, the stadiums are extraordinary, but at a great price. Homophobia is an issue here, women’s rights are a little bit of an issue here," he said.

“For me, it was always really more about the corruption side of it because, as I said previously, I think pretty much every country, including our own, has got issues,” he continued. “And we’re off to America in four years’ time, with Canada and Mexico, but obviously America’s an extraordinarily racist country.”

Watch his comments in the video below: