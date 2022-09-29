Gavin Newsom shoots down bill to offer unemployment help to undocumented Californians

A farmworker works in the radish harvest in Moorpark, California, on Friday June 3, 2022. - Melissa Montalvo/The Fresno Bee/TNS
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom late Wednesday vetoed a bill that would have made undocumented immigrants eligible for California unemployment benefits. The bill, known as theExcluded Workers Pilot Program, would have provided up to $300 a week for 20 weeks to unemployed individuals. To qualify, applicants would have had to demonstrate they were California residents, unemployed for at least one week and ineligible for state unemployment insurance. Currently, unemployment insurance is distributed by the state’s Employment Development Department and is only available to residents who are ...