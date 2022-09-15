Gavin Newsom 'strongly' urges Justice Department to investigate the 'kidnapping' of relocated migrants

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is urging Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate “possible criminal or civil violations of federal law,” including possible “kidnapping” or “RICO” charges after Florida and Texas shipped thousands of undocumented immigrants across state lines to states including Massachusetts, New York, and to Washington, D.C.
“Like millions of Americans, I have been horrified at the images of migrants being shipped on buses and planes across the country to be used as political props,” Newsom’s letter begins. “Clearly, transporting families, including children, across state lines under false pretenses is morally reprehensible, but it may also be illegal.”
“Several of the individuals who were transported to Martha’s Vineyard have alleged that a recruiter induced them to accept the offer of travel based on false representations that they would be transported to Boston and would receive expedited access to work authorization. The interstate travel at issue provides a basis for federal jurisdiction over this matter.”
Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, facing a heated re-election race in November against Democrat Charlie Crist, proudly took “credit” Thursday for the two planes filled with undocumented immigrants flown to the tiny island of Martha’s Vineyard, weeks after Fox News’ Tucker Carlson made the suggestion. Residents, elected officials, and church volunteers welcomed them with open arms, despite having received no notice and having no facilities set up to accept them.
“I strongly urge the U.S. Department of Justice (US DOJ) to open an investigation into possible criminal or civil violations of federal law based on this alleged fraudulent scheme. In particular, I urge US DOJ to investigate whether the alleged fraudulent inducement would support charges of kidnapping under relevant state laws, which could serve as a predicate offense for charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) provisions of the Organized Crime Control Act of 1970.”
“Additionally, based on the allegations, the recruiters targeted the individuals based on their national origin, and the intent appears to have been to humiliate and dehumanize them. Accordingly, I urge US DOJ to investigate whether the alleged targeting of these individuals based on their national origin, in violation of their right to equal protection under the law, constituted a civil rights conspiracy in violation of 42 U.S.C. section 1985.”
42 U.S. Code § 1985 is titled, “Conspiracy to interfere with civil rights.”
\u201cWhat @GovRonDeSantis and @GregAbbott_TX are doing isn\u2019t clever, it\u2019s cruel.\n\nI\u2019m formally requesting the DOJ begin an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use kids as political pawns.\u201d— Gavin Newsom (@Gavin Newsom) 1663270154