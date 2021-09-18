Gay marriage, adoption, surrogacy: Revolutionary bill raises among LGBTIQ+ Cubans
Cuba will leave out of its new constitution changes that would have paved the way for legal same-sex marriage AFP/File / YAMIL LAGE

The Cuban government published the draft of a new family code this week that would allow same-sex marriage, adoption by gay couples and recognizes surrogacy, but the road ahead is long, because the legal framework must be approved in a referendum and religious groups are likely to oppose it. The proposal defines marriage as “a voluntary union between two persons” instead of a woman and a man, as the current law from 1975 says. The change of those few words sparked a major debate in the country in 2018 when authorities removed similar language from the draft for a new constitution following cri...