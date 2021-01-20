Gay US couple to be deported after calling Bali 'queer friendly'

<div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1351941574100471809" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-1" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1351941574100471809&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2650041903%23publish&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 550px; height: 622px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>Under his predecessor, the disgraced white nationalist President Donald Trump, hate crimes increased by double-digit percentages. Trump groomed, energized, gave hope to and mobilized dangerous, violent, and seditious conspiracy theory cults like QAnon, along with white nationalists, white supremacists, the alt-right, "militia" groups, neo-Nazis, racists, homophobes, misogynists, insurrectionists, seditionists, and domestic terrorists.</p>
