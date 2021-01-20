Gay US couple to be deported after calling Bali 'queer friendly'
Kristen Gray and her partner with Indonesian officials

Denpasar (Indonesia) (AFP) - A gay American couple is being deported from Bali after viral tweets that called the Indonesian resort island "queer friendly". The firestorm started when Kristen Gray tweeted over the weekend that she was enjoying "an elevated lifestyle at a much lower cost of living" after moving to the island from Los Angeles with her girlfriend. Praising the benefits of Bali, she said it was "queer friendly" and home to a "black in Bali community". She also promoted an e-book she was selling that told people how to bypass strict regulations barring foreigners from visiting duri...