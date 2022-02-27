Gazprom says Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe continue normally

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom said on Sunday that Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe continued normally, in line with requests from customers. It said requests for gas via the route stand at 107.5 million cubic metres as of Sunday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
February 27, 2022
There was a time when the annual gathering of young activists at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) was so hawkish you would have thought they were all going to rush out the door and enlist in the Marines demanding to be sent into the most dangerous foreign war zone they could find to fight for God, Mother and Ronald Reagan. Even though they rarely actually enlisted, they believed that it was their duty to pound their chests and insist that we needed to "fight 'em over there, so we don't have to fight 'em over here" whether it was Communists or terrorists. Those days are over, I'm afraid.
It's not that the attendees have transformed into peace-loving flower children. They are as hostile and aggressive as ever. But today's CPAC activists have turned their focus inward and are convinced they are literally fighting for their lives here at home against what they see as a Communist 5th column (also known as the Democratic Party) and the "invasion" allegedly being waged daily along the southern border.
This year's gathering in Florida, home of Dear Leader Trump, just happened to fall on the opening days of Vladimir Putin's brutal invasion of its neighboring country, Ukraine. One might have expected that the speakers, at least, would feel it necessary to at least address this issue, seeing as it's the first major land war on European soil since World War II, affecting 44 million Ukrainians and millions more in surrounding countries. On the first day, however, there was hardly a peep in defense.
Two of the big marquee speakers, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Senator Ted Cruz didn't mention the war at all. (In fact, DeSantis didn't even mention Trump at all, which I'm sure did not go unnoticed down the road at Mar-a-Lago.) DeSantis threw out a ton of red meat to the crowd however, such as, "if Biden is dumping illegal aliens into FL from the southern border, I'm re-routing them to Delaware --- we'll do some to DC and Hollywood as well." But his only foray into foreign affairs was to say that if it hadn't been for Florida in the pandemic the US would be like Australia and Canada today which may not be the winning applause line he thinks it is considering the much lower death tolls in those two countries.
Ted Cruz served up his tired, unctuous podcast act calling White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki 'Peppermint Patty,' saying he can't wait until next January when Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will fly away "on her broom" and then led the crowd in a lusty chant of "Let's Go Brandon." The crowd loved it which says more about their taste in comedy than it says about him.
The final speaker of the night, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, did bring up the Ukraine war, saying that President Biden is weak and should "open up American trade energy." He later told CBS News Correspondent Bob Costa that he also believes the US should withdraw troops from Europe altogether because we have to fight China which doesn't sound like a very sophisticated understanding of global affairs.
Reports from the floor show a consensus among the crowd that while it's unfortunate that Putin has invaded Ukraine it's not something we should be concerned about when our own border is supposedly under siege. This parallel between the two situations was repeated by many people. For instance, Buzzfeed reported:
"[Ukraine's] something that's important," Rodney Perez said. "I think more so our southern border, I think that's the probably most important for our country right now, what's going on. We're being invaded."
Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist, said, "The U.S. southern border matters a lot more than the Ukrainian border." He added: "I'm more worried about how the cartels are deliberately trying to infiltrate our country than a dispute 5,000 miles away, cities we can't pronounce, places that most Americans can't find on a map."
Of course, this was something that Donald Trump had said earlier in the week when he was lavishing praise on Vladimir Putin and indicating that he wished he could stage such a smart and savvy military operation down at the Southern border.
There isn't a lot of consistency among this group, with some saying we're being invaded while others say we should invade, but there's one thing they all agree on: America has gone completely to hell in a deplorable hand basket.
CPAC's 2022 conference is dubbed "Awake, Not Woke," which gives you a clear idea of what the right-wing really cares about. There were no dry panels on taxation or health care. They aren't bothering anymore with ideological discussions about Russell Kirk. It's all culture war all the time. Here is a sample of the panels this year:
"The Moron in Chief"
"Put Him to Bed, Lock Her Up and Send Her to the Border."
"Lock Her Up, FOR REAL"
"School Boards for Dummies"
"Domestic Terrorists Unite: Lessons From Virginia Parents"
"Fire Fauci"
"Lock Downs and Mandates: Now Do You Understand Why We Have a Second Amendment"
"Are You Ready to Be Called a Racist: The Courage to Run for Office"
"The Invasion"
"Obamacare still kills" (just for old times sake)
That's the Republican agenda, right there.
And here's just one example of the tone of the conference from the speakers:
Rolling Stone correspondent Steven Monacelli live tweeted from the conference and I think his post featuring the trailer for a new film starring CPAC organizers Matt and Mercedes Schlapp called "The Culture Killers, the Woke Wars" sums it up.
So it's wrong to say that these activists aren't hawkish just because they don't care that Vladimir Putin has launched an unprovoked war against Ukraine. They are as bloodthirsty as ever. It's just that the war they want to fight is within their own country.
February 27, 2022
Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance came under fire Saturday after saying he's "sick" of being told to care about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"I've gotten a lot of flak in the last week because I had the audacity to suggest that before our leaders obsess over a Ukrainian and Russian border 6,000 miles away, maybe they ought to guarantee the sovereignty of their own country and their own border first," Vance said during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando. "I’m sick of being told that we have to care more about people 6,000 miles away than we do people like my mom."
Vance's mother, Bev, was a central character in his Hillbilly Elegy book, which documented her struggles with drug addiction.
Last week, Vance told Trump adviser's Steve Bannon's podcast, “I gotta be honest with you, I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine…I do care about the fact that in my community right now the leading cause of death among 18-45 year olds is Mexican fentanyl that’s coming across the southern border.”
But the Senate hopeful appeared to later backpedal, instead using the Ukraine invasion as an opportunity to bash President Joe Biden and praise former president Donald Trump.
Here's how Twitter reacted to his latest statement.
Who told him this?https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1497678883994308610\u00a0\u2026— Matthew Yglesias (@Matthew Yglesias) 1645917256
I have rarely lost as much respect for a person in a short a time as I have for J.D. Vance.https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1497678883994308610\u00a0\u2026— Brit Hume (@Brit Hume) 1645913632
I\u2019m surprised @JDVance1 isn\u2019t telling his mom she needs to pull herself up by her bootstraps and take care of herself, not to be a freeloading burden on society.\nYou know, give her a conservative pep talk.https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1497678883994308610\u00a0\u2026— Political Southpaw (@Political Southpaw) 1645912888
Last time I checked you Republicans wanted to sacrifice your mother and grandmother for the economy. @JDVance1 #Ukraine #OHSENhttps://twitter.com/acyn/status/1497678883994308610\u00a0\u2026— brigitte jay (@brigitte jay) 1645914187
We tried to take care of your mom. \n\nYou called that socialism and told us to go fuck ourselves.https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1497678883994308610\u00a0\u2026— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) 1645915943
Some of these guys seem to be consciously echoing Neville Chamberlain.\n\n"A little country, far away, of which we know nothing..."https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1497678883994308610\u00a0\u2026— D.W. Lafferty (@D.W. Lafferty) 1645917562
How come I get a real original \u201cAmerica First\u201d vibe off this guy? Let\u2019s apply JD Vance to May 1939: \u201cSure the Jews on the St Louis are refugees but send them back. I\u2019m sick and tired of being told we have to take care of people 6000 miles away than we do people like my mom.\u201cSee?https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1497678883994308610\u00a0\u2026— Malcolm Nance (@Malcolm Nance) 1645911466
Sociopath. 6,000 miles away more than one person's mom is dying, dodging missiles, or walking 80 miles to the Polish border with her cat in her arms. Fucking sociopath.https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1497678883994308610\u00a0\u2026— HawaiiDelilah\u2122 stands with Ukraine (@HawaiiDelilah\u2122 stands with Ukraine) 1645917333
Human garbagehttps://twitter.com/acyn/status/1497678883994308610\u00a0\u2026— John K. White (@John K. White) 1645914237
The crisis in Ukraine and watching the courage of those people makes CPAC seem even more ridiculous than usualhttps://twitter.com/acyn/status/1497678883994308610\u00a0\u2026— Christine Galea (@Christine Galea) 1645913624
There are approx. 43k Ukrainian-Americans in Ohio, primarily living in the greater Cleveland area and this man wants to represent our state in Congress.https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1497678883994308610\u00a0\u2026— Stacey N. Hauff (@Stacey N. Hauff) 1645918819
February 26, 2022
Former president Donald Trump ripped into his own Supreme Court justices on Saturday after they declined to block the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 from obtaining his White House records.
Trump was particularly hard on Justice Brett Kavanaugh — suggesting that he's afraid to do the right thing because Democrats might impeach him over sexual assault allegations.
The former president said that "at any cost," Supreme Court justices "don't want to be impeached."
"Please don't impeach me. I don't want to be impeached," Trump said, mocking the justices. "Don't impeach me, please, for being with women that I've never heard of before — women that he didn't know, women that a particular justice, Kavanaugh, had no idea who they were but you know what, he's lived through hell, and he's afraid, I believe he's afraid, I believe he's afraid to do the right thing, I really do."
"They said not so long ago, we're going to impeach him for something, and then they found out, the woman got up and said he never did anything wrong," Trump added. "They said, 'We don't care, we're going to impeach him anyway.' These are vicious people, and we can't let this go on. They (Supreme Court justices) have to gain strength. They have to gain new courage, and they have to stand up for freedom and stand up for what is right. They can no longer be afraid of the radical left, our Supreme Court."
Later, Trump vowed that Republicans will "stop the radical Democrats from packing the Supreme Court with far-left justices."
"Although the way the Supreme Court is behaving, perhaps the Republicans should pack the Supreme Court," Trump said, "They are behaving not the way we think is appropriate for our country."
Trump also referred to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, as "a radical left zealot."
Watch below.
"I believe he's afraid to do the right thing" -- Trump on Kavanaugh
(note also how Trump lies about the details of the accusations against Kavanaugh) pic.twitter.com/qSQ1y2jAh2
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 27, 2022
"We will stop the radical Democrats from packing the Supreme Court with far left justices. Although the way the Supreme Court is behaving, perhaps the Republicans should pack the Supreme Court." -- Trump pic.twitter.com/JvEfNu0ZVr
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 27, 2022
"A radical left zealot has been nominated to SCOTUS" -- Trump on Ketanji Brown Jackson pic.twitter.com/fN2vVP2vKJ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 27, 2022
