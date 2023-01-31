George Floyd’s family will attend funeral of Tyre Nichols
People look on during a vigil for Tyre Nichols at Regency Community Skatepark on Jan. 30, 2023, in Sacramento, California. - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/TNS

The family of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police officers in 2020, will be among the mourners at Tyre Nichols’ funeral. Nichols’ family attorney Ben Crump — who also represented Floyd’s loved ones — told TMZ several of Floyd’s relatives will attend the service on Wednesday at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis. While the families have not yet met in person, Floyd’s loved ones have already offered their condolences to the grieving family of Nichols, who was brutally beat during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. He died at a hospital three days later. “We a...