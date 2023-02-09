New measure introduced to expel Rep. George Santos from House
George Santos, R- N.Y., sits in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. - SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Rep. George Santos is facing a new push for his expulsion from Congress over his serial lying.

The New York Republican was targeted Thursday by Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., who unveiled a measure to boot Santos from the House. New York Democratic Reps. Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman also joined as sponsors of the bill, which the lawmakers said will be referred to the Ethics Committee.

The measure is a long shot because GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy would likely need to allow a vote and it would require a two-thirds majority vote to pass.