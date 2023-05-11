'George Santos is a disgrace': Brutal campaign ad launched against indicted congressman

A Democratic candidate is taking aim at Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) in hopes of unseating the embattled lawmaker.

The announcement from former State Senator Anna Kaplan — who emigrated to the United States from Iran to avoid persecution for being Jewish — was shared via Twitter on Thursday, May 11. With a video that highlighted the ongoing controversies Santos is currently entangled in, Kaplan shared her reason for running for office as she emphasized what her main objective is.

"George Santos is a disgrace," the ad begins.

"My name is Anna Kaplan, and I am proud to announce my campaign to defeat George Santos," Kaplan tweeted. "As a mother, former child refugee, and proud Democrat, I am ready to restore honest leadership in Congress. Join me and let's defeat Santos."

The video player is currently playing an ad.

The video featured a montage of clips that highlighted a number of the falsehoods Santos has circulated.

It also offered brief details on the latest development about the lawmaker who is now facing federal charges in connection with 13 different criminal offenses including money laundering, misleading campaign donors, and falsely claiming unemployment benefits.

According to The Washington Post, "Santos faces seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of lying to the House of Representatives on financial forms. Wire fraud, the most serious charge, carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. If Santos is found guilty of multiple counts, a judge would decide whether he should serve his sentences concurrently or consecutively."

Despite prosecutors' evidence which suggests they have a substantial case against the freshman lawmaker, Santos has pushed back against the allegations describing the investigation as a "witch hunt."

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, he said, "I am going to fight my battle, I am going to deliver," adding, "I am going to take care of clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."