'Nutty as a fruitcake': GOP Senator roasts George Santos with brutal 'Fatal Attraction' comparison
Then U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos, R- N.Y., speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting on Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. - Scott Olson/Getty Images North America/TNS

Just when public sentiment on Rep. George Santos (R-NY) seemed like it couldn't get any lower, the embattled New York Republican is now dodging insults from his own party.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) on Monday called Santos "nutty as a fruitcake" as reported by CNN Political Correspondent Manu Raju on Twitter.

Kennedy continued to pile on about the credibility of Santos, even questioning his mental stability by comparing him to the Glenn Close character in the classic 1980s movie 'Fatal Attraction'.

"That is why I called him a bunny boiler," Kennedy said. "I don't know if you've seen 'Fatal Attraction' but there are people like that out there."

The House Republican leadership has been missing in action to condemn Santos, despite his outright deceptions that have drawn condemnations from other Republicans in his caucus.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has refused to call on Santos to step down, and many analysts have speculated that he does not want to risk losing an important Republican vote in a narrowly divided House of Representatives.

