George Takei says people ‘willfully unvaccinated’ from COVID should be last in line for priority care
Honoree George Takei attends PFLAG Gives Thanks: Celebrating Inclusion in the Workplace on November 18, 2019, in New York. - Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images North America/TNS

Actor and activist George Takei on Sunday said that the “willfully unvaccinated” who refuse to be inoculated against coronavirus should be last in line for priority care. “The willfully unvaccinated who wind up in hospitals from Covid should not receive priority medical care over other very sick or injured people who are as much in urgent need of medical care,” the actor known as Lieutenant Sulu for his years on “Star Trek” said on Twitter. He followed that with, “Anti-vaxxers think they are owning us liberals by refusing to get vaccinated. But as the kids say, this is an epic self-own.” Back ...