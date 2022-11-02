George Will: Democrats need fresh faces to defeat Donald Trump in 2024

Conservative-leaning Washington Post columnist George Will believes the Democratic Party should reconsider backing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election.

According to Will, backing the Biden-Harris ticket could increase the possibility of former President Donald Trump winning the presidency again, per Mediaite.

In an op-ed published by The Washington Post, Will — who severed ties with the Republican Party in 2016 — argued that American voters are becoming more aware of the fact that Biden is “past his prime,” and Harris is “unqualified to be considered as his successor.”

Will attempted to build his case on Biden's remarks last year after the Democratic-backed student loan debt relief executive order was signed. At the time, Biden insisted that it had passed in Congress.

"Biden was not merely again embellishing his achievements," Will wrote. "This is not just another of his verbal fender benders. There is no less-than-dismaying explanation for his complete confusion. What vote? Who voted?

"After repeated unilateral extensions of the moratorium on loan repayments until election season, Biden unilaterally implemented the windfall for millions of voters," he added. "Congress was not involved in this cataract of money from the Treasury, in violation of the Constitution’s appropriations clause."

Will went on to share his opinion of the president's words. "It is frightening that Biden does not know, or remember, what he recently did regarding an immensely important policy," he wrote. "He must be presumed susceptible to future episodes of similar bewilderment. He should leave the public stage on Jan. 20, 2025."

Speaking of the vice president, Will offered a critical assessment of her public speaking which he described as “verbal meanderings.” He concluded with a brief assessment of both political parties.

“The national Democratic Party faces two tests of stewardship: Its imprimatur cannot again be bestowed on either of them. Biden is not just past his prime; even adequacy is in his past. And this is Harris’s prime,” Will wrote. “In 2024, the Republican Party might present the nation with a presidential nominee whose unfitness has been demonstrated. After next Tuesday’s sobering election results, Democrats should resolve not to insult and imperil the nation by doing likewise.”