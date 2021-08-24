Georgia governor deploys National Guard medical staff to hard-hit hospitals

Brian Kemp has sent Georgia National Guard medical staffers to 20 hospitals to help with the surge in COVID-19 cases. - Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images North America/TNS
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday deployed Georgia National Guard medical staffers to nearly two dozen hospitals in the latest sign of the state's worsening struggle to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The governor's order sends 105 medical personnel to assist staff at 20 hospitals, including Grady Memorial in Atlanta and Phoebe Putney in Albany, facing severe strain from the vicious fourth wave of the disease. Kemp said the National Guard troops will "assist our frontline healthcare workers as they provide quality medical care" amid a new spike in cases and hospitalizations fueled by the h...