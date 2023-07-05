Georgian ambassador says he will leave Ukraine under president's order

(Reuters) - Georgia's ambassador to Ukraine, ordered home by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a disagreement over Georgia's jailed former leader, told media on Wednesday he would comply with the order, though he described Kyiv's stand as "misguided". "Forty-eight hours runs out tomorrow at 12 noon. I will try my very best to leave Ukraine by 12," Ambassador Giorgi Zakarashvili told Georgia's Rustavi-2 television in reports published in Ukrainian and Russian media. Zakarashvili was summoned to Ukraine's foreign ministry in connection with Kyiv's complaint that Georgian former President Mikheil ...