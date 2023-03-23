German unions escalate action with nationwide public transport strike

Two major German trade unions announced a strike for Monday hitting public transport across the country, including long-distance and local trains, as well as motorways and airports.

The trade unions EVG and Verdi on Thursday announced the joint industrial action, which comes after numerous previous strikes that have hit all parts of the German economy in recent months.

"There will be severe delays and even disruption of transport services in all the affected areas across the country," it said.

Verdi called on its members in seven German states to walk out from airports and from their jobs in local public transport.

The strike is intended to increase the pressure on the government and local authorities for a third round of negotiations starting on Monday.

The Verdi union is demanding a 10.5% pay rise and at least €500 more per month for public sector workers.

