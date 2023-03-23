German unions escalate action with nationwide public transport strike

Special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into former President Donald Trump is said to be at a "crossroads" ahead of attorney Robert Corcoran's testimony on a subpoena for former Vice President Mike Pence.
"Two sources tell CBS today is likely a crossroads in the Jan. 6 special counsel investigation, in terms of whether former VP Pence will be forced to testify about that day/conversations with Trump," Costa tweeted on Thursday. "That's why Corcoran, Trump's attorney in that case, is there. A hearing on Pence subpoena."
ABC investigative reporter Katherine Faulders confirmed that the hearing was about a subpoena for Pence.
The school launched an investigation and found "it had been going on, you know, about two months, and it had happened to several kids in the classroom. And sometimes she tapes some kids’ wrists together. Sometimes she tapes their mouth,” the mother said.
Brady told his mother he was “humiliated,” and he was afraid to speak up.
“We can confirm that whenever such allegations arise, our administration responds swiftly, by investigating the allegations and, sometimes, by removing staff from classrooms pending completion of a thorough review,” the school system said in a statement.
After their own investigation, the sheriff’s office decided not to press charges against the teacher.
“It’s a very lucky thing that Brady doesn’t have some condition like asthma. I want to know who is going to be holding people accountable when they do things like this and make these errors in judgment,” Webster added.
Federal authorities have arrested a Wyoming woman for setting fire to an abortion clinic in Casper, reported the Casper Star Tribune this week.
"Lorna Green, 22, was formally charged with arson of a facility engaged in interstate commerce. She was booked into Natrona County Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon, jail records show. She was arrested the same day," said the report. "Green spoke with authorities on Tuesday after they searched her family home in Casper. She told investigators that she was in fact the suspect from the videos and photos, the federal complaint filed in her case states. Green knew the clinic was going to offer abortions."
According to the complaint, “Green stated she did not like abortion and was having nightmares which she attributed to her anxiety about the abortion clinic, so she decided to burn the building.”
She bought gas cans and aluminum cans from the Walmart in Laramie, where she was living at the time, per the complaint, then drove to Casper. Surveillance video shows her setting up materials for the arson in the lobby of Wellspring Health Access at 3:30 in the morning. The building and medical equipment inside sustained damage from the blaze.
Jeff Bullard, a Casper police lieutenant, stated last month that the arson "callously placed in harm’s way" people living in the immediately adjacent apartment complex.
Wellspring Health Access, which has still not opened, is intended to be the first facility in central Wyoming providing abortion care along with other OB/GYN services. The building's purpose was originally kept secret from the public and even from the contractors building the facility, but according to the report, "information leaked on social media and protests began out front of the facility with over a hundred people."