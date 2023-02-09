German authorities raid firms suspected of Russia sanctions violations

By Matthias Inverardi and Steve Stecklow (Reuters) - German authorities searched the premises of three companies early Thursday as part of an ongoing probe into the possible violation of European Union sanctions against Russia, prosecutors said in a statement. The raids followed a Reuters investigation in December into the supply chain that has continued to ship billions of dollars worth of electronic components to Russia despite Western export restrictions and manufacturer bans. German authorities also searched the residences of three suspects, according to the statement, which didn't name th...
Texas won’t discipline any more officers for Uvalde shooting response
February 09, 2023
The Texas Department of Public Safety has completed its internal investigation of how seven of its troopers responded to the Uvalde school shooting, and none will face additional discipline, the agency confirmed Thursday.
The agency fired one officer, Sgt. Juan Maldonado, and is attempting to terminate another, Ranger Christopher Kindell. A third, Trooper Crimson Elizondo, resigned before the investigation into her conduct was resolved. She later was hired by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s police department, which fired her after community members criticized that move.
The four remaining troopers were cleared, DPS spokesperson Travis Considine said Thursday. The agency had not publicly announced the completion of its probe; Director Steve McCraw told reporters after a budget hearing at the Texas Capitol on Thursday that no other officers would face discipline.
Why Kindell and Maldonado were disciplined remains unclear. Ninety-one DPS personnel responded to the shooting, second only to the U.S. Border Patrol.
The agency faced criticism because no DPS officer took charge of the chaotic law enforcement response, though McCraw has been critical that the school district police chief failed to do so.
A Texas House special committee investigation into the shooting faulted all officers, including those from DPS, for the disastrous response. Law enforcement waited more than an hour to confront the gunman, who killed 19 students and two teachers.
McCraw has resisted calls to resign over his agency’s handling of the shooting from some victims’ families and state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, who has fiercely criticized DPS since the tragedy.
McCraw reiterated that stance Thursday, telling reporters Texans would be “stuck with me for the time being. … I will be here for a while.”
GOP senator 'handing a gift' to Biden by doubling down on Social Security-trashing plan: analyst
February 09, 2023
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is on the defensive after President Joe Biden tarred the GOP during the State of the Union Address with Scott's plan to periodically "sunset" Social Security and Medicare — and traveled to Florida to give a roomful of people copies of his proposal to do so.
On Thursday, a CNN panel speculated that Scott's ongoing defense of his proposal is just making Biden's attack on the GOP that much more effective.
"When you defend, put yourself as the defender of extraordinarily popular public programs, that's a pretty good position to be in for politics," said analyst David Chalian. "It's not just haphazard that this has long been called the third rail of American politics, and Democrats and President Biden think Rick Scott went and grabbed that rail about a year ago. They're not the only one, by the way. Mitch McConnell clearly thinks Rick Scott did as well, and that he's getting singed by it now. So, they're pressing this advantage. It is a politically advantageous place for Biden to be because of how unbelievably popular these programs are."
"Especially in Florida, where there's a huge elderly population that relies on Social Security and Medicare," agreed anchor Wolf Blitzer, turning to commentator Nia Malika-Henderson. "Is Senator Rick Scott essentially handing a gift to the President of the United States?"
"Absolutely," said Malika Henderson. "Listen, you mentioned Mitch McConnell. This is what he was nervous about in 2022 when Rick Scott rolled out this plan. Even back in 2022, Biden was making an issue of it. He went to Florida. He passed out Rick Scott's 12-point plan to a crowd there and was highlighting this idea that Rick Scott had of essentially putting Medicare and Social Security up on the table, and up for grabs, every five years, and having it be reauthorized."
"I think the problem that Republicans have on this is they have talked about changing Social Security, raising the retirement age, same with Medicare, privatizing Social Security," Malika-Henderson continued. "So, it's kind of an easy attack, because we've been here over many years with Republicans and Social Security and these very popular entitlement programs. So, I think it puts Biden in a good position, not only going into 2024, but going into these debt ceiling negotiations as well, because you have Republicans repeatedly saying this is not what we want to do. This is not what we want to do, but if you're explaining, you're sort of losing, I think."
Trump campaign blasted for invoking 'an antisemitic trope' to raise cash
February 09, 2023
Former President Donald Trump has turned his attention to a familiar foe to help motivate his base to donate more money.
In an email distributed on Thursday, Trump requested of his supporters, "Please make a contribution to help me FIGHT BACK against Soros and the Left's money machine as they attempt to BUY a second term for Biden."
"It invokes an antisemitic trope that depicts the Jewish billionaire as controlling politicians," said Jacob N. Kornbluh of The Forward.
Soros, a Jewish Holocaust survivor who, has long been a target of the far-right conservative Republican movement. With his deep pockets, over $170 million spent during the midterm elections, Trump and his Republican colleagues know that Soros is a formidable opponent with a track record of defeating his GOP opponents.
In addition to his midterm elections Soros' nonprofit organization, Open Society Policy Center, has invested $140 million in advocacy organizations and ballot initiatives in 2021.
Ironically Trump's email questioned Soros' commitment to the environment, a longtime target of Trump's corporate-friendly policies and relaxed regulatory stances.
"If you question the effectiveness of Soros' war chest, just look at what he's done to our once beautiful cities all across the country," Trump said in the email.
