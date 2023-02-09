German authorities raid firms suspected of Russia sanctions violations

By Matthias Inverardi and Steve Stecklow (Reuters) - German authorities searched the premises of three companies early Thursday as part of an ongoing probe into the possible violation of European Union sanctions against Russia, prosecutors said in a statement. The raids followed a Reuters investigation in December into the supply chain that has continued to ship billions of dollars worth of electronic components to Russia despite Western export restrictions and manufacturer bans. German authorities also searched the residences of three suspects, according to the statement, which didn't name th...