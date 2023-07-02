German Chancellor Scholz: 'John Wayne' leadership is not my style

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sits on the terrace of the Marie-Elisabeth-Lüders-Haus before the start of the summer interview for ARD's "Report from Berlin." Christoph Soeder/dpa
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended his leadership style on Sunday from accusations he is too timid. Rather than shooting from the hip like Western film star John Wayne, who was great "as an individual," Scholz said he would rather get everyone on board with government plans. "Just imagine what it would be like wanting to go on holiday together as a family and one of the family says 'let's go to Mallorca, no compromises,'" he told public broadcaster ARD. He said it was difficult getting a family of three parties and over 80 million citizens to agree on the future. "But we have to make that ...