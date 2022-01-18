German Chancellor warns of 'serious' consequences if Russia threatens Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez following their meeting at Moncloa Palace in Madrid. Michael Kappeler/dpa
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russia to de-escalate the crisis along the border with Ukraine, where there has been a massive build-up of Russian troops.

The situation on the Ukrainian-Russian border worries the governments in Berlin and Madrid and is "very, very serious," said Scholz on Monday in the Spanish capital during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

"Military aggression against Ukraine would have serious political and economic consequences. That's why it's our job to do everything we can to avoid such a development, which in the end everyone would be worse off for," he said.