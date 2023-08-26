German far-right lawmaker smeared with feces at event
Beatrix von Storch, deputy leader of the AfD parliamentary group, speaks during an election campaign event of the AfD party in Lower Saxony. A senior member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party was smeared with faeces during a public engagement on Friday evening. Moritz Frankenberg/dpa

A senior member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party was smeared with feces during a public engagement on Friday evening. Beatrix von Storch, the deputy leader of the party that is riding high on an anti-immigration and anti-green agenda, was attacked in an event hall in the western town of Daun. Von Storch told dpa that the man asked her for a photo and she was ready to oblige. But he smeared her with excrement instead. "It was really disgusting," von Storch said. The man was overpowered by the police and is now under investigation. Von Storch said she filed a complaint. There had ...