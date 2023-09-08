German far-right politician Höcke to face incitement charges

With one legal analyst saying on MSNBC, "The special grand jury listened to him under oath and then decided he was a criminal," critics of Graham were quick to pounce on the fact he could have easily been named co-conspirator number 20.

Former RNC head Michael Steele mockingly wrote, "I guess the fact that Fulton County DA Fani Willis did not indict Graham is an example of that 'two-tiered system of Justice' Republicans keep harping about."

Ex-U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance offered up a glib play on "Luck be a lady" with "Luck be a Senator."

In that vein, Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson predicted Graham has some rough sledding ahead by writing, "Sounds like Lady G is about to go through some things."

Attorney Victor Shi wrote, "Holy cow. The Fulton County Grand Jury Report was just released and they recommended charges against LINDSEY GRAHAM for his unlawful act of trying to overturn the 2020 election results in GA & other states. It’s past time that Lindsey Graham is charged for breaking the law."

He then added, "Hope Senate Democrats will do something about the fact that a sitting member of the US Senate named Lindsey Graham officially played an active role in overturning the 2020 election & was recommended be charged by a majority of grand jurors. Democrats, it’s time to play hardball."

Attorney Norm Ornstein pointed out the hurdles to indicting Graham, writing, "I do think the speech and debate clause presents a hurdle for an indictment of Lindsey Graham in Georgia. But the actions of House members like Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs, Scott Perry, Barry Loudermilk, MTG and others are different. Jack Smith should act on them. And on Ginni Thomas!"