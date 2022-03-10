German Jewish leader calls for probe into police far-right extremism

President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany Josef Schuster attends the laying of the foundation stone for the Potsdam Synagogue. Schuster called on Thursday for a thorough investigation into possible cases of right-wing extremism in the police and the German army. Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Germany's Central Council of Jews head Josef Schuster called on Thursday for a thorough investigation into possible cases of right-wing extremism in the police and the German army.

Schuster also referred to threatening, racist letters sent by a group calling itself the NSU 2.0 and said the police in Hesse should also be subject to close scrutiny.

"If there are right-wing extremist groups or even structures in the police and this is covered up, then this not only harms those people who become victims of these extremists, but it also massively damages the reputation of the entire police force," Schuster said, adding that the same applies to the Bundeswehr army.

"There is a risk of lasting damage to the trust of our citizens in our security forces."

There have been repeated cases of racism and far-right extremism in Germany's police and armed forces.

Schuster referred to a recent case of letters being sent containing racist insults and death threats that were signed "NSU 2.0," a reference to the National Socialist Underground, a far-right terrorist group that was uncovered over a decade ago.

Germany needs well-trained police officers and a vigilant judiciary in order to counter growing anti-Semitism, Schuster said.

"Sometimes the judiciary seems to have a certain weakness of vision in the right eye," he added in a speech. "But when it comes to anti-Semitism and racism, you shouldn't turn a blind eye."

Schuster also condemned the actions of certain protesters against the German government's measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, with some wearing yellow stars resembling the badge the Nazis forced Jews to wear.

"Anyone in this country who puts himself on a par with victims of the Shoah because of Covid-19 measures is acting in contempt of humanity and is being totally disrespectful," Schuster said. That is something that no one in Germany should tolerate, he added.