German police detain Iranian suspected of planning 'Islamist-motivated' attack
A security cordon has been put in place by the police around the embassy © OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP

By Christoph Steitz FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German police have taken into custody a 32-year-old Iranian citizen suspected of having procured deadly poisons cyanide and ricin to commit an "Islamist-motivated" attack, authorities in western Germany said on Sunday. The residence of the suspect in the city of Castrop-Rauxel was searched as part of the investigation, according to a joint press release from the Duesseldorf public prosecutor's office and police in the cities of Recklinghausen and Muenster. "The suspect is suspected of having prepared a serious act of violence endangering the state by al...