German police seize 200kg of crystal meth, largest quantity yet
Police officers guard packages of methamphetamine during a press conference at the Heilbronn police headquarters after a total of around 200 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized in a hydraulic press. Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

German police have seized about 200 kilograms of crystal meth, which they say is probably the largest haul of the drug in the country to date.

The confiscation took place on October 11 in Sinsheim in the south-western state of Baden-Württemberg, the police and the public prosecutor's office in Heilbronn announced at a press conference on Friday.

The drugs from Mexico were hidden in a 24-ton hydraulic press that had been specially modified to transport the high-purity methamphetamine.

Two suspects, aged 34 and 33 years old, were about to receive the goods, which weighed several tons, on the premises of a shop for shisha supplies when investigators caught them in the act.

The press had come as a container load from Mexico to Antwerp and was then brought to Sinsheim by an articulated truck.

The investigators estimate the street value of the drugs at €15 million to 20 million ($15.5 million-20.6 million).

