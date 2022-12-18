German union warns Amazon of rolling pre-Christmas strikes

BERLIN (Reuters) - German union Verdi on Sunday called on workers at Amazon warehouses across Germany to support rolling strikes in coming days in a protest over pay, aimed at maximising disruption to the online retailer's pre-Christmas business. The union said that, in response to pay hikes that had lagged inflation, it had called on workers at seven German distribution centres to down tools unannounced in strikes that would alternate between different locations. Germany is Amazon's biggest market after the United States, and Verdi has been organising strikes at the company's German sites sin...