Berlin police suspect arson after fire at 15-story building

Berlin police are investigating if the two people who died after jumping out of a burning high-rise building were the ones who started the fire.

The police investigations into serious arson center around the deceased 45-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, a police spokesman said on Saturday, adding that the investigation is still in its early stages.

The two jumped from the 12th floor of the 15-story building in the Kreuzberg district in a blaze that broke out on Friday afternoon. Flames were leaping behind them from the flat.