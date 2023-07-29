Germany's far-right AfD picks leader for European election campaign
Maximilian Krah during his introductory speech as AfD top candidate for the European election of the AfD European election meeting at the Magdeburg Fair. Carsten Koall/dpa

Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) will enter the 2024 European election campaign under the leadership of incumbent EU Parliament member Maximilian Krah, the party said on Saturday. The 46-year-old lawyer won the vote with 65.7% approval at his party's European election meeting in the central city of Magdeburg. Delegates also elected a Bavarian member of the Bundestag or German parliament, Petr Bystron to second place on their candidate list for the European Parliament. He ran unopposed and received 82.4% of the vote. "We are now the most exciting right-wing party in all of Euro...