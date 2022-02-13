Germany's popular President Steinmeier re-elected for second term
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier celebrates with his wife Elke Buedenbender, in the Paul-Loebe-Haus, after the announcement of the results of the election of Germany's President by the Federal Assembly. Kay Nietfeld/dpa
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has been re-elected for a second term in office.

He received 1,045 votes out of 1,437 cast in the Federal Convention on Sunday, Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) said.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks at the Paul-Loebe-Haus, after he was re-elected by the Federal Assembly. Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
