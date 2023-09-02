Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz injured while jogging

Then Hamburg's First Mayor Olaf Scholz jogs across the grounds of the International Garden Show in the morning. Bodo Marks/dpa
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz fell and injured himself while out jogging on Saturday and has cancelled a planned campaign appearance in south-central Hesse state for Sunday, a government spokeswoman told dpa.
The spokeswoman said Saturday that the 65-year-old chancellor had fallen while jogging and had bruises on his face, confirming earlier German media reports. His appointments in the coming week are not affected, however.