Germany's top anti-Semitism official fears growing popularity of AfD
Felix Klein, the German government's anti-Semitism commissioner, speaks at the Federal Press Conference. Klein says he fears that growing support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the east of the country could be linked to a rise in anti-Semitism. Wolfgang Kumm/dpa

The German government's anti-Semitism commissioner, Felix Klein, says he fears that growing support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the east of the country could be linked to a rise in anti-Semitism. "Dissatisfaction with the overall development of society actually manifests itself more strongly there than in the west," Klein told dpa in Berlin. History shows that social dissatisfaction is often also a yardstick for anti-Semitism, he said. On Sunday, an AfD candidate in the town of Sonneberg in the state of Thuringia has a chance of being elected district administrator...