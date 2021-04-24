Germany's far-right AfD to name chancellor candidates
Germany's far-right AfD to name chancellor candidates in May - The logo of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is projected onto a curtain at the federal party conference. The prospective chancellor candidates for Germany's far-right AfD will be decided next month, dpa learned from party sources on Saturday. - Sina Schuldt/dpa
The prospective chancellor candidates for Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) will be decided next month, dpa learned from party sources on Saturday.

Members will vote in an online survey May 17-24, ahead of the general election in September.

Only joint candidacies involving two hopefuls are allowed. If no duo receives a simple majority of the votes cast, a run-off election is planned.

Before the last federal election in 2017, the AfD appointed Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland as joint chancellor candidates. The party finished third.

This time, Weidel, co-party leader Tino Chrupalla, member of parliament Joana Cotar and Ruediger Lucassen, the leader of the party in North Rhine-Westphalia, are among those being considered as possible top candidates. Gauland resigned as co-party leader in 2019.

However, it has not yet been decided who will run together.

The party leader in Germany is not necessarily the chancellor candidate and joint candidacies are common.