Ghislaine Maxwell faces high legal bar in bid to overturn sex abuse conviction, experts say

By Luc Cohen and Brendan Pierson NEW YORK (Reuters) - British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is going to appeal her conviction for setting up teenage girls to have sexual encounters with financier Jeffrey Epstein, but experts said she will struggle to clear the high legal bar needed to overturn the verdict. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan dealt several blows to the defense during the month-long trial that ended on Wednesday, including denying a request to have some witnesses testify anonymously and another to block lawyers for two of the accusers from taking the stand. Legal experts said Maxwel...
BBC apologizes for booking Epstein pal Alan Dershowitz following Maxwell verdict: report
December 30, 2021
BBC News invited Alan Dershowitz to comment on the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell Wednesday after she was found guilty of five sex trafficking counts related to her former serial sex offender boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein. The network is now issuing an apology for the lack of transparency and noticeable conflict of interest.
Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre directly named Dershowitz as one of the men (Giuffre also named Prince Andrew in the case) Epstein and Maxwell allegedly forced her to have sex with repeatedly when she was underage. Dershowitz has denied the allegations, Rolling Stone reported.
“I think the most important thing, particularly for British viewers, is that the government was very careful who it used as witnesses,” Dershowitz said. “It did not use as a witness the woman who accused Prince Andrew, accused me, accused many other people because the government didn’t believe she was telling the truth.”
Dershowitz was Introduced only as a “constitutional lawyer” when he appeared in the segment to defend Maxwell and used the opportunity to defend his defamation countersuit. He also called into question Giuffre’s credibility. Now, the network is apologizing for booking Dershowitz.
"Last night's interview with Alan Dershowitz after the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict did not meet the BBC's editorial standards, as Mr. Dershowitz was not a suitable person to interview as an impartial analyst, and we did not make the relevant background clear to our audience," the news release read. "We will look into how this happened."
Statement on interview with Alan Dershowitzpic.twitter.com/MlXkqdJI8u— BBC News Press Team (@BBC News Press Team) 1640861529
Donald Trump may finally face prosecution in the New Year: But the trauma won't end there
December 30, 2021
The Republican American narrative has changed. Once the party favoring small government, which preached we should pull ourselves up by our bootstraps, the GOP has morphed into a party led by those who've had everything handed to them and want to dictate to us our worth, our value and our freedom.
As far as the size of government goes, the GOP still wants it small when it comes to social services, health care and infrastructure — but not so much when it comes to defense, corporate bailouts or pork barrel legislation.
There are those who maintain the Republican narrative was never anything so rosy, or anywhere near that idyllic. I can offer them no comfort.
Cynics tell us our overall national narrative is more accurately a tale of greed, rape and exploitation. The optimists want a tale of redemption and hope. Liars tell us we're the greatest, while idiots, morons, racists, populists, Republicans, Democrats, mainstream media and evangelical Christians all push their own narratives — with enough twists and turns to keep us confused and/or amused. But little of it is real. In America it seems we build a reality based on our feelings and beliefs, while facts have little sway.
At this point the average information-saturated American wonders if there exists an absolute truth — or at least a narrative that includes objective facts. But wait! Some celebrity has just been exposed for doing something indecent in public — and that now has our attention.
This inability to deal with facts, this infatuation with prurient and salacious innuendo, led us to Donald Trump — a man who is as vacuous as he is pompous. He is as phlegmatic as he is he is mind-numbing, as combative as he is clueless, and as un-American in deed as a battle-hardened Nazi stormtrooper. Donald Trump is the antithesis of the American dream, a nightmare ramshackle of a man who rattles around in the cage he made for himself, stinking of Adderall, perspiration and fear. He's straight from the Hollywood B-list, with A-list dreams that can never come true — and he's going to make the world suffer, if he can, for his own failures.
Shortly after the beginning of the New Year, if my sources in the Justice Department are accurate, Donald Trump could face federal RICO charges. Of course there have been threats against Donald Trump in the courts for years, and as his minions know, he's dodged every bullet fired his way. But in the end it only takes one to land, and with the House Jan. 6 committee breathing down his neck, the Southern District of New York and even the Manhattan D.A. still investigating him, it appears as if this cheap polyester suit of a man, the ultimate troll and ultimate grifter, will eventually face a paroxysm of litigation even he cannot conquer. But then again, don't hold your breath: There are many who believe Trump will never face justice until he takes his last breath.
It's not that we don't know what went on Jan. 6, 2021. It's not that we don't know Trump was behind it. It's not that we don't know something was done that fundamentally betrayed the principles of our founding fathers. It isn't that we don't know he's a grifter, a con man or a thief. It is merely a matter of whether or not Trump can get away with it.
Some would rehabilitate Trump. Some have reported on his public support for getting a pandemic booster shot and encouraging others to get it. For some reason, there are those who believe that redeems Trump for his years of denial and criminal behavior. But Trump cannot be rehabilitated before he is charged and prosecuted. Anything else is merely grist for the Trump propaganda mill and an attempt to avoid justice being delivered to him for his obvious or likely crimes.
Innocent until proven guilty is a legal principle that applies to everyone — even Donald Trump. But until he's held accountable, his redemption is not plausible nor, by definition, is it justice.
So as we begin the New Year, it behooves us all to take a look at how we handle Donald Trump. Personally I'm making it a New Year's resolution to reduce my coverage of Trump to just a few possible events:
- His indictment.
- His official announcement as a candidate for higher office.
- An unprecedented cataclysmic event in which he plays a part.
I don't need to cover his attempts at redemption until later. I don't need to report this dullard's boring brutal assaults on the American psyche, thus spreading them. I don't need to snidely comment on every gastrointestinal-like utterance from his larcenous heart, or his neighborhood-bully approach to those who question him.
America needs as little of Donald Trump as we do of the coronavirus.
It's not that Trump created right-wing and QAnon conspiracists who believe the "Deep State" is run by baby-eating aliens. It's that Trump gave them a pathway to legitimization. Everyone has a right to their opinion, but your opinions need to be based on vetted facts. Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers' star quarterback, recently said that science needs to be questioned and he should be free to offer his opinion upon it. He's right on both counts. Science is science because it's questioned and it isn't propaganda. But Rodgers needs to shut up. Most climate scientists couldn't tell him how to thread the needle on a cover-two man under defense with a blitzing inside linebacker — and Rodgers knows squat about science and epidemiology. But like so many famous people, Rodgers confuses his public platform for a universal one, from which he can offer opinions on issues of which he has no knowledge. We have Trump to thank for enabling everyone with an ignorant and uninformed opinion to believe it's just as valuable as those held by people who have actual knowledge of the issues. It is a not-to-subtle method for undermining education and science.
The fourth estate amplifies this problem. With every president since Ronald Reagan stripping reporters of their power to inform, journalism has been reduced to infomercials and arguments on national television between hacks who pretend to be experts and talking heads who pretend to be reporters. We give ignorance a seat on the stage, speak to it and encourage it. Few of us even bother to read newspapers. They are dying.
It's the perfect storm. We live in a world where the media fails to adequately inform a public that is largely unwilling or unable to check the facts, while hacks and con men roam free, cloaking themselves in the flag and Bible and preaching a foul stench that further confuses a laconic electorate.
A politician once said there was nothing wrong with America that couldn't be cured by what was right with America. Today, what's overwhelmingly wrong with America is that we won't take the time to embrace what's right with it. We're far too lazy, content and delusional. One of our chief spokesmen is a narcissistic, fat, old, rich white man born into privilege, who is unable and unwilling to understand what the average American faces, but is eagerly preaching to us against our own self-interest. Because of the lack of education and a compromised fourth estate, many continue to buy what this acidic human being sells.
Donald Trump will one day again be legitimate news. But until then he's unworthy of ink.
World events. The pandemic, infrastructure, the economy, education and health care are but a few issues that deserve more ink than Trump or any NFL quarterback exposing his feet to show he doesn't have "COVID Toe."
I've always taken New Year's resolutions seriously. There is no better time to reassess your own actions and goals than at the end of the year; that week after Christmas and just before the next year kicks into gear.
It's the best time to sit, eat leftovers, have a nice drink if you're so disposed and sit by the warm gas fire of a roaring furnace, if you have one, to think for a while.
Donald Trump was our creation. Our cultural slouch into bedlam, feel-good news, anger politics and Spy vs. Spy mentality (with apologies to Mad Magazine), along with our exponentially increasing inability to recognize fact from fiction, made Trump both possible and inevitable.
If there is a grain of truth to the adage that what is wrong can be fixed by what is right, then as long as we are above the dirt we've got a shot at redemption.
It begins now. Hopefully it doesn't end with us saying, "Don't Look Up."
'Danger zone': Longtime observer warns Trump-shaped Supreme Court no longer reflects American values
December 30, 2021
A longtime observer of the U.S. Supreme Court wrote a scathing assessment of its current state.
Linda Greenhouse, who reported on the court for 30 years and has written biweekly columns on it for 12 years, argued that Americans deserved better from the newly right-wing court in her last column of the year for the New York Times.
"One might suppose that the supercharged conservative majority might proceed with some caution, if not humility, before projecting its agenda on a wary country that never signed up for it," Greenhouse wrote. "After all, of the six Republican-appointed justices, only three were named by a president who won a majority of the popular vote — Justice Clarence Thomas by George H.W. Bush, and Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Alito by George W. Bush in his second term. And given the small-state, red-state tilt of the Senate, it’s not surprising that the senators whose votes provided the narrow margins for confirming the three Trump-chosen justices represent less than half the country’s population."
"Yet what we see from the court is not humility but, to put it politely, a lack of situational awareness," she added.
The court has given every indication it will overturn Roe v. Wade, which three quarters of Americans currently oppose and majorities have opposed since that ruling went into place, and Greenhouse lamented how these current justices came onto the court and the way they approach their jobs.
"The current term finds the court in a danger zone as a willing — and willful — participant in a war for the soul of the country," Greenhouse wrote. "Last term’s cavalier treatment, in a case from Arizona, of what remains of the Voting Rights Act sent a frightening signal about whether the court can be counted on to protect democracy from the Republican-led assault now taking place before our eyes," Greenhouse wrote. "We now have justices apparently untroubled by process and precedent, let alone appearances: Let’s not forget that two of Donald Trump’s three appointments arrived under debatable circumstances, with Justice Neil Gorsuch taking a seat in 2017 that was Barack Obama’s to fill and Justice Amy Coney Barrett being jammed through to confirmation late in 2020."
She argued that the historical consensus about the court and its relationship to democracy had been disrupted by Mitch McConnell's machinations and Donald Trump's ignorance of political norms.
"[We] perhaps chose not to envision a president with the muscle, the will and the opportunity to place young partisans on the court — in other words, aided by the Constitution’s gift of life tenure, to capture the court for the next generation and freeze in place a legacy the American people never chose," Greenhouse wrote.
"Is this the Supreme Court we deserve?" she concluded. "It is not."
