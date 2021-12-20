Ghislaine Maxwell was a ‘sophisticated predator’ and Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘right hand,’ prosecutor says in closing arguments of NYC sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffery Epstein (AFP)
NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell was a “sophisticated predator” who played a crucial role in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking scheme by helping “silence the alarm bells” going off in underage victims’ heads, a prosecutor said in closing arguments Monday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe said Maxwell was Epstein’s “right hand” and “lady of the house.” “Maxwell was a sophisticated predator who knew exactly what she was doing,” said Moe. “She caused deep and lasting damage to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable. “Epstein liked underage girls. He liked to touch underage girl. Maxwell kn...