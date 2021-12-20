Ghislaine Maxwell was a ‘sophisticated predator’ and Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘right hand,’ prosecutor says in closing arguments of NYC sex trafficking trial

Rhetorically asking, "In all those communications, what are the words that will send someone to jail?" Herrman explained, "So long as people can honestly say that they thought Trump won the election, then it’s probably not sedition to try to move votes from Biden to Trump," before adding, "But, if you knew that Trump lost and still tried to change the election results, that’s a whole different matter."

"You knew that Trump lost, but nevertheless tried to change the election results. That’s criminal," he elaborated. "So long as a witness insists that the witness thought Trump had won, then it’s tricky to establish intent. But a document that acknowledges that Trump lost and nonetheless tries to interfere with an election result? Pack a toothbrush."

The attorney doesn't expect anyone to have made a formal admission that they were trying to steal the election. However, he cautioned, "I’ve seen an awful lot of stupid emails in my time."

"If I had to bet, I’d place about even odds on the public one day seeing a document that starts more or less with the incriminating words, 'Although I know that Trump lost the election …," he wrote before asserting, "The person who wrote those words will (for good reason) regret those words for eternity."