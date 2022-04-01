‘Gird your loins for battle–put on the full armor of God’: Ron DeSantis running as a biblical anti-LGBTQ warrior
Florida governor Ron DeSantis. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis appears to be using the "Don't Say Gay" legislation he signed into law with barely any notice Monday as the new flag of his bible-based anti-LGBTQ re-election campaign.

“Gird your loins for battle. We are going to fight. You put on the full armor of God," the Florida Republican running for re-election says in a video posted to social media this week, with the state flag behind him and a poster reading, "Keep Florida Free."

"You take a stand against the Left’s schemes. Yeah, you’re gonna face flaming arrows, but if you stand for truth, you and we will prevail."

Former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski weighed in, saying: "Desantis gets sexual and biblical on the campaign trail."

The full biblical reference makes DeSantis' remarks even more disturbing. They come from Ephesians 6:11-18, which mentions the devil and the spiritual forces of evil, It reads in part:

"Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. ... In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God."

