Giuliani went to Mar-a-Lago to beg Trump to pay off his legal debts: report

Rudy Giuliani and his attorney, Robert Costello, went to Mar-a-Lago to beg former President Donald Trump to pay off Giuliani's legal debts, CNN reported on Wednesday.

"Giuliani and Costello traveled to Florida in late April where they had two meetings with Trump to discuss Giuliani’s seven-figure legal fees, making several pitches about how paying Giuliani’s bills was ultimately in Trump’s best interest," reported Kaitlan Collins and Paula Reid for the outlet. "But the former president, who is notoriously strict about dipping into his own coffers, didn’t seem very interested. After Costello made his pitch, Trump verbally agreed to help with some of Giuliani’s legal bills without committing to any specific amount or timeline. Trump also agreed to stop by two fundraisers for Giuliani, a separate source said."

According to the report, months after that, Trump's Save America PAC paid $340,000 to a data vendor hosting Giuliani's legal records, to settle the debt Giuliani owned to that firm.

Giuliani, a one-time federal prosecutor, mayor of New York City, and unsuccessful Republican presidential candidate who was a key figure advising Trump through his scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election, has been indicted alongside the former president in Fulton County, Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis' racketeering probe into efforts to overturn the results in that state.

Analysts have painted a grim picture of Giuliani's finances; in addition to the record bills, he has hundreds of thousands in direct attorneys' fees and judgments, and things could get much worse if he loses the suit by the Georgia poll workers he baselessly accused of stuffing ballots.

Giuliani is defiant in the face of the criminal charges against him, calling the indictment an “affront to American Democracy” that stands to do “irrevocable harm to our justice system.”