‘I don’t even think Trump did that’: Youngkin under fire after campaign cyberbullies high school student over a tweet

A verified social media account for Glenn Youngkin‘s campaign “team” has attacked a high school student who posted a tweet critical of the Virginia Republican Governor.
Ethan Lynne appears to be a politically-active high school senior whose bio says he is a Democrat. Pinned to the top of his page is a 2020 tweet with a photo of him and Dr. Jill Biden, now the First Lady.
Dr. Biden, it was an honor to get to meet you. Say hi to Joe for me!!!pic.twitter.com/gokdXEPmcl— Ethan Lynne (@Ethan Lynne) 1602767317
On Saturday he posted a tweet, then linked to an NPR report supporting his claim.
“The historian tasked with teaching about slavery at the Virginia Governors Mansion just resigned after finding the Youngkins converted her classroom into a family room – and emptied her office. Shameful,” Lynne tweeted.
Youngkin’s “team” attacked the teen, posting a photo of him with Youngkin’s predecessor, Ralph Northam, while digging up the Democratic Governor’s blackface scandal.
All Lynne did was tweet what NPR had reported, and called it “shameful.”
NPR later updated their story to say Youngkin’s spokesperson is “noting that the space is not used for that purpose.”
Lynne even tweeted out the reporter’s correction:
Update: It appears the \u201cfamily\u201d room thing is TBD, still looks as though her office was emptied however\u2026..https://twitter.com/bpaves/status/1490125509245779972\u00a0\u2026— Ethan Lynne (@Ethan Lynne) 1644108838
The Team Youngkin account later retweeted its own tweet attacking Lynne.
Outrage against Youngkin and his team has come from lawmakers, university professors, journalists, and many others:
An official account of @GovernorVA is attacking a child. \n\nA grown man bullying a kid. I don't even think Trump did that.https://twitter.com/teamyoungkin/status/1490079538835079177\u00a0\u2026— Delegate Mike Mullin (@Delegate Mike Mullin) 1644110247
Not only is @GovernorVA attacking parents, now he\u2019s directly attacking high school students on Twitter.\n\nI hope Virginia press ask the Governor about this, if he ever allows them at an event.\n\n@Jaaavis @nedoliver @MichaelLeePopehttps://twitter.com/teamyoungkin/status/1490079538835079177\u00a0\u2026— Trevor Southerland (@Trevor Southerland) 1644109698
Here is Team Youngkin bullying a high school kid. The same Team Youngkin that ran on protecting high school kids.pic.twitter.com/LZzD28Ekmp— Bill Tucker (@Bill Tucker) 1644118832
https://twitter.com/donmoyn/status/1490161414329323521\u00a0\u2026— Don Moynihan (@Don Moynihan) 1644117550
Here\u2019s a photo of @glennyounkin with that same guy.\n\nWhat a despicable hit by @TeamYoungkinpic.twitter.com/tqpw0B7Ku0— Joshua Israel (@Joshua Israel) 1644112569
The hypocrisy of Youngkin attacking a high school student while pretending to be champion of students and their families isn\u2019t lost on us— Delaney Crampton (@Delaney Crampton) 1644111751
Excuse me, did this come from an official account of the Governor of Virginia?!?! \n\nEvery reporter in the state needs to get on this immediately. The Governor is attacking a high school student.\n\nGovernor- this is a disgrace and you owe Ethan a public apology immediately.https://twitter.com/teamyoungkin/status/1490079538835079177\u00a0\u2026— L. Louise Lucas (@L. Louise Lucas) 1644110054
As a mother I don\u2019t understand how this tweet could still be up, and how the Governor has not publicly apologized yet. This is cyber bullying of the worst kind, a Governor of Virginia against a child.— L. Louise Lucas (@L. Louise Lucas) 1644114237
I thought you were about \u201cprotecting students\u201d?\nNo, you don\u2019t give a shit about anyone but yourself.https://twitter.com/TeamYoungkin/status/1490079538835079177\u00a0\u2026— Matthew Wolfe (@Matthew Wolfe) 1644118669
The governor of Virginia is attacking a high school student. \n\nVery classy.https://twitter.com/TeamYoungkin/status/1490079538835079177\u00a0\u2026— Santiago Mayer (@Santiago Mayer) 1644113311