Global hunger worse today than in 2015, imperiling UN goals -report

Woman hoeing corn (Reuters)
By Leah Douglas WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There are 745 million more moderately to severely hungry people in the world today than in 2015, and the world is far off track in its efforts to meet an ambitious United Nations goal to end hunger by 2030, the U.N. said in a report on Friday. At the halfway point to the deadline set for achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the world is seeing little to no improvement in most of the food and agriculture-related goals, said the report by the Food and Agriculture Organization, released ahead of a U.N. sustainable development summit next we...