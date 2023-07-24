Global warming: When does hot weather become dangerous - and deadly?
In southern Europe, as in other parts of the world, temperatures have already climbed to over 40 degrees Celsius this summer, and further heatwaves are expected. What can residents and holidaymakers do to protect themselves from the scorching heat? Thomas Warnack/dpa

Heatwaves have simultaneously gripped three continents in the Northern Hemisphere this summer as global warming climbs. In Mediterranean countries especially favoured by tourists, such as Spain, Italy and Greece, temperatures have topped 40 degrees Celsius in places, and further heatwaves are expected. More than 60,000 people have died in Europe due to extreme heat over the past year, according to Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization's director for Europe, adding that the number of deaths from extreme heat "is set to rise year-on-year." "Beyond adapting to our new reality this summer, we ...