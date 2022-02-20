'God Save The Queen': messages pour in after Elizabeth catches COVID

By Sarah Mills WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - News that Britain's Queen Elizabeth had tested positive for COVID-19 drew shock, concern and messages of goodwill from across the country on Sunday, with politicians and the public willing the 95-year-old to recover. On a wet and blustery day, a few sightseers gathered at the gates of Windsor Castle where the queen is receiving medical treatment for mild symptoms. Others went online to express support and message boards in the London Underground urged the monarch to "take it easy". Many said they were troubled by the news after the world's longest re...